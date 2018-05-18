Enjoying his U.K. getaway! Patrick J. Adams may be in England to celebrate the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, but he’s not missing a beat when it comes to taking in the sights.

The 36-year-old former Suits actor — who played Markle’s onscreen husband on the USA Network show before they both exited earlier this year — is spending time ahead of the Saturday celebrations with his real-life wife, actress Troian Bellisario.

The Canadian actor took to Instagram on Thursday, May 17, to document two of their adventures. The first photo shows the welcome sign to the 900-year-old ale house, the Royal Standard of England.

“I have historically ale’d,” he captured the pic. The following photo showed the happy couple, who wed in December 2016, celebrating the birthday of a friend at the same location. “Happy 18th birthday, @clare.stephenson_ – thanks for taking us to our new favorite bar,” Adams wrote alongside the adorable pic.

Bellisario, 32, has also captured some memories via Instagram Stories and a post to her account with a picture of her husband, captioning it, “Patrick (the Canadian): this bar is 500 years older than Shakespeare. Troian (the American): I’m dying this is just like Hogwarts!!!! Clare (the Brit) I work here.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2017 that Adams and the soon-to-be royal, 36, would be leaving the legal drama following season 7. The news of their departure came just two weeks prior to the announcement from the palace that Markle and Prince Harry were engaged.

Adams opened up about his working relationship with Markle earlier this year in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“With Meghan, a lot went unsaid. Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that’s just beginning now. In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience,” Adams said. “We grew up together over the course of the show. There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot. We both knew that we wouldn’t be coming back. It made every one of our scenes that much more special. We had a great time. We could laugh through it. Even the things that might have frustrated us about the show, they became things that we could have a good laugh about and compare notes on just how crazy this thing had become.”

The onscreen couple ended their seven seasons together with a bang. The two finally wed as they said goodbye to their costars in an emotional episode that aired in April.

Markle will say her real “I do’s” to the 33-year-old royal in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. It was announced earlier today that her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles, will walk her down the aisle.