As a Hollywood actress and former blogger, Meghan Markle has no shortage of life hacks up her sleeve. And when it comes to finding the motivation to work out, the soon-to-be duchess may have her best strategy of all.

“There was an old episode of The Cosby Show where Clair Huxtable was trying to lose weight to fit into a dress,” the bride-to-be once told Us Weekly. “Debbie Allen is her trainer, and she literally says, ‘You’ve got to burn it to earn it. You’ve got to sweat it to get it!’ It’s the cheesiest thing in the world I know, but if I’m on the treadmill thinking I don’t want to be there, I just go, ‘Think of Clair Huxtable — you’ve got to burn it to earn it!’”

The future royal is relying on that mantra now more than ever. As Markle races the clock to put together a wedding extravaganza for her May 19 Windsor Castle wedding to Prince Harry, she’s also working hard to make sure she’s in the best shape of her life. Of course, Markle, 36, aims to look sensational in her gown (she’s already chosen a designer!). But as the California native has told Us, exercising also keeps her grounded: “It’s sort of my thing — as much for my head as my body.”

Markle recently turned to Megaformer Pilates for a long, lean form. “[It’s] hands down the best thing you could do for your body,” she recently said of the technique, which works isolated muscle groups to exhaustion. “Your body changes immediately.” And she loves to fuel up with healthy eats, which she often prepares in 33-year-old Harry’s former bachelor pad, Nottingham Cottage. “I love to cook,” she’s said.

As for her trademark glow, reports have noted she has turned to luxe moisturizer Biotulin (at the advice of future sister-in-law Duchess Kate!), which has been dubbed Botox in a bottle.

Leading up to the big day, the natural-beauty enthusiast is working to keep her skin as clear as possible. She’s copped to being a fan of luxe and clean lines including Jan Marini, Laura Mercier, Origins and Kate Somerville, of which she’s told Us: “It just makes your skin glow.”

Besides serums and facials, the actress — who loaded up on acai bowls and green juice when shooting Suits in Toronto — plans to keep eating clean so she’ll light up from within. And luckily, she’s already learned the biggest day-of secret to acing photos: “Posture!” she’s shared with Us. “I’ve seen pictures of myself that make me want to cry and I just think, ‘Stand up straight!’”

Throughout her wedding prep and planning, the fresh-faced beauty — who has noted she wears minimal makeup because “I never want to cover my freckles” — is intent on remaining true to herself. “Coming into this, Meghan was somewhat worried about losing her identity,” says a Markle pal. “But Harry had always assured her that this would never be the case, that she should be true to her authentic self at all times.” Adds a second source, “The woman he fell in love with is the woman Harry wants the world to get to know.”

