Meghan McCain was slammed on Twitter for making controversial comments about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s speech at the March for Our Lives rally.

Hogg, 17, targeted the NRA while addressing a large crowd at the Washington, D.C. demonstration on Saturday, March 24. “When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say, ‘No more,’” he said. “And to those politicians supported by the NRA, that allow the continued slaughter of our children and our future, I say, get your resumes ready.”

McCain, 33, questioned Hogg’s choice of words on the Monday, March 26, episode of The View. “One thing I will say is that you don’t move the narrative when you use language like this,” she offered before quoting a part of his speech. “He said, ‘It just makes me think what sick blankers out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder our children and honestly just get reelected. What type of blanking person does that? They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they don’t take action because all they see are dollar signs.’”

The conservative journalist added, “I wish we could have it where the rhetoric isn’t that any of us could ‘have blood splattered on our faces and your life perspective wouldn’t be changed.’ I don’t think it’s productive.”

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg countered, “Well, here’s the thing. These kids are not going to take it. They are sick of waiting for the adults to do it. They are letting you know. Whether they’re cussing you out or speaking beautifully. It doesn’t matter.”

Hogg helped organize the March for Our Lives movement with his classmates after surviving the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting on February 14, which claimed the lives of 14 of his fellow students and three faculty members. Hogg’s supporters took to Twitter on Monday to condemn McCain’s remarks and show their support for the high schooler.

@MeghanMcCain Come on. These kids want to go to school and have a decent chance to grow up. They're scared. Do something to help instead of crticize. https://t.co/z4eqcR2hoX — Jeffrey B. Layton (@JeffdotLayton) March 26, 2018

@MeghanMcCain Oh please! Get your priorities straight. Some people only listen when you shock the hell out of them. This fine young man is PASSIONATE. Kids have been blown away & gunned down. You need to focus on the issue. Stop distracting the good these kids R doing https://t.co/GOlDDsaAe1 — NanaWithOpinions (@rhinestones4u) March 26, 2018

Once again @MeghanMcCain misses the point. The words of @davidhogg111 aren’t effective because he cursed? The boy watched his friends die and he’s not allowed to swear? Please. — franklyj (@franklyj) March 26, 2018

You're wrong Meghan. Own it. — ENIGMA_X59 (@ENIGMA_X59) March 26, 2018

Journalist Kurt Eichenwald also tweeted his frustration while drawing attention to McCain’s Twitter bio, which features the hashtag #F–kCancer (McCain’s father, Senator John McCain, is battling an aggressive brain tumor). “Here is the Twitter bio of @MeghanMcCain who freaked out today because a young man who saw his classmates torn to shreds by AR-15 said the same word that is on her bio. Cursing only reserved for YOUR issues, Meghan?”

The former Fox News contributor replied, “Whatever you say, Mr. weirdo tentacle porn.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!