Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are keeping alive their tradition of being intimate in the bathroom.

“We’re moving into a new house, and it has a toilet facing this way, and a bidet across from it,” Trainor, 30, said on the Monday, July 8, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “So I need to make this [bidet] a toilet. So it’s gonna be a little different, but it’s a tighter bathroom area, so we will be close. Knees to knees. And that’s better, I want to see him.”

Their unusual setup began when Trainor and Sabara, 32, moved into their old house. “When we first got there, there was, like, an old-school bidet, and I was like, ‘We’re not gonna use that,’” she said. “I was like, ‘I have an extra toilet, let’s just pop that one next to it,’ and my plumber laughed at me. And I said, ‘What’s so funny, my dude? Get up there! Like, get it going.’”

Trainor explained that the couple, who wed in 2018, had their second toilet added for practical reasons.

“Here’s why we did it. Because we have young babies, so we’re getting up every hour on the hour, and this dude pees like a girl, so I was like, ‘Get out of my way, I have to piss,’” she recalled. “Sometimes if I’m peeing and he has to go, I’ll open up my legs and I go, ‘Go in!’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’ There’s a shower, figure it out. So then I solved this crime, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna pee at the same time, in our own bowls.’”

When it comes to their close bathroom quarters, Trainor and the Spy Kids star — who share sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 12 months — do have one boundary.

“Oh, I don’t like him pooping next to me,” Trainor said. “I tell him that. I go, ‘You know you’re not supposed to do that.’ We just pee. We’re not s–ttin’. You guys assumed poop, didn’t you?”

Back in 2021, Trainor raised eyebrows when she first revealed their bathroom accommodations.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” she said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast at the time. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

She continued: “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

Now, Trainor recalled the criticism she faced when she shared details about their two toilets, which she called “the best invention.”

“I got destroyed for this online,” she said on Monday. “They’re like, ‘Imagine thinking this is normal.’ I was like, ‘Sorry you don’t know what love is!’”