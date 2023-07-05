Expanding their family. Meghan Trainor has opened up about her and husband Daryl Sabara‘s journey to become parents — and she’s offered sweet glimpses at their special moments.

The singer and Sabara, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed son Riley in February 2021. Trainor faced many challenges during her first pregnancy — including a gestational diabetes diagnosis.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,'” she told Ryan Seacrest in March 2021 of her initial reaction to the health issue. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,’ because my mom did have it too.”

Three months later, the Massachusetts native opened up about her “terrifying” experience during Riley’s delivery. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she explained on Today in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

According to the Grammy winner, the “worst part” was that she only got to see her baby for “one second” before he had to be taken away for medical attention. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days,” she continued.

Trainor later called out the nurses who insinuated that her mental health played a role in the infant’s NICU stay, telling Romper in September 2022, “They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him.”

After watching her son reach his many milestones, the Australian Idol host was eager to give the little one a few siblings.

“I’m going to try to get to four [kids]. I’m going to try to create four. We’ll see what happens after three. I’m not doing less than that. I need three,” she told Parents in February 2022. “When I saw Riley in the NICU, all hooked up to these wires, I just saw the most adorable baby redhead I’ve ever seen. And I thought, ‘Oh! We have to make more.'”

In January 2023, the “Made You Look” performer announced her second pregnancy. “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding ultrasound images.

The couple welcomed their second child, son Barry, in July 2023. “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙,” the singer captioned the Instagram post about her baby boy’s arrival. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

