Meghan Trainor Reveals How Much Weight She Lost After Giving Birth to Son

Sharing her journey. Meghan Trainor revealed she lost 60 pounds after welcoming her now-21-month-old son, Riley.

“I was my heaviest I’ve ever been. I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” the singer, 28, told ET Canada on Monday, November 7, about giving birth to her first child. “I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

Trainor recalled taking the necessary steps to ensure she was feeling better postpartum. “So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!’” she continued. “I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off, like, one week at a time, one pound [at a time].”

The Massachusetts native added: “I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Trainor, who welcomed her little one in February 2021 with husband Daryl Sabara, has previously addressed the challenges of her first pregnancy. One month after her son’s arrival, the “All About That Bass” performer recalled being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” she told Ryan Seacrest in March 2021 of her initial reaction to the health issue. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,’ because my mom did have it too.”

Three months later, Trainor opened up about her “terrifying” experience during Riley’s delivery. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she explained on the Today show at the time. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

According to the Grammy winner, the “worst part” was that she only got to see her baby for “one second” before he had to be taken away for medical attention. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days,” she shared.

Earlier this year, Trainor also called out the nurses who insinuated her mental health played a role in the infant’s NICU stay. “They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him,” she told Romper in September.