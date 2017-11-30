Megyn Kelly has extended an invitation to Matt Lauer and the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in the workplace so they can share their stories on Megyn Kelly Today.

The TV host opened her hour of the Today show on Thursday, November 30, alongside NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk to report on the recent allegations from as many as eight women made against the longtime TV host, 59. The pair vowed to remain transparent as they cover the news about their former colleague. “You don’t want to be getting that explicit about a colleague that you worked with 24 hours ago. These are pointed questions about NBC management, but that’s how we’re going to report it here for you at NBC,” Kelly, 47, said. “That’s our commitment to you, to bring you the truth and to do a full and fair investigation of this story as it comes to us.”

“As hard as it is to report on one of our own colleagues, we remain committed to telling people’s stories if they choose to come forward,” she continued. “And the women in this case too — the Matt Lauer case — are invited and welcome to do exactly that on this show.”

Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson was a guest on Kelly’s show on Thursday for her very first TV interview, and the journalist said she hopes to provide that same opportunity for the women coming forward with allegations against Lauer. “We have been that place in all the other cases and we will be that place, as well as for the accused, here on this hour,” she added, without mentioning the former Today show host’s name.

A day earlier, Kelly also addressed the news about her colleague’s firing on her show. “This one does hit close to home,” she said after Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news earlier in the morning. “I, too, have known Matt for a long time. He has been a friend, and kind and supportive to me and my transition to NBC News. I see the anguish on my colleagues’ faces. But when this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who’ve found the courage to come forward. And that is a terrifying thing to do.”

Later in the day, the former Fox News host attended Business Insider’s Ignition 2017 conference in New York City, and Variety reported that she said she wasn’t aware that Lauer was going to be let go by NBC the night before, but that she had heard things about her former colleague in the past. “I had heard rumors about Matt, but that’s all,” the TV personality said. “I hear a lot of rumors about myself that aren’t true.”

Lauer broke his silence regarding the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said in his statement. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job,” he continued. “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!