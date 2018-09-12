When “2 Become 1.” Mel B hooked up with Zac Efron in 2017 after splitting from her husband of 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, multiple sources close to the former Spice Girls member confirm to Us Weekly.

According to The Sun, which was first to report the news, Mel B, 43, and the High School Musical star, 30, met on an exclusive dating app and exchanged flirty messages.

“He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together,” an unnamed friend told the British newspaper. “It wasn’t exactly a meeting of the minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing body.”

Efron is no stranger to using dating apps, albeit unsuccessfully. “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” he told The Times in 2016. “They thought [my profile] was fake.”

The actor famously dated his High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010. He was later linked to Michelle Rodriguez, Sami Miró and Lily Collins.

Mel B has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with Belafonte, 43, over their 7-year-old daughter, Madison, in recent weeks. The Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered the America’s Got Talent judge to undergo four months of random drug and alcohol testing after finding on September 4 that she is a “habitual, frequent and continuous” user. She has denied substance abuse allegations. (Mel B is also the mother of Phoenix, 19, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, and Angel, 11, with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.)

The singer has denied substance abuse allegations. Her spokesperson told Us exclusively on September 6, “Melanie is willing to do whatever it takes to provide proof to the court that she is a stable person.”

Reps for Mel B and Efron did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

