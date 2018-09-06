Mel B is hoping for a happy ending. A spokesperson for the singer issued a statement to Us Weekly after the Los Angeles County Superior Court found she “is a habitual, frequent” drug abuser.

“Melanie is willing to do whatever it takes to provide proof to the court that she is a stable person,” Gary Madatyan told Us exclusively on Thursday, September 6. “She was ordered to take one test a week, but Melanie wanted to do more, and offered to do it twice a week. Melanie will be drug tested twice a week.”

Madatyan added: “It’s Melanie’s hope that through this process, she and Stephen [Belafonte] will be able to co-parent Madison without intrusions from outsiders.”

The statement comes just hours after Us Weekly obtained court documents dated Tuesday, September 4, in which Judge Mark Juhas stated: “Based on the evidence presented, the court finds that there is a habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances/alcohol by the petitioner [Mel B].”

The 43-year-old America’s Got Talent judge is currently fighting a custody battle with Belafonte, 43 — whom she was married to from 2007 to 2017 — over their 7-year-old daughter, Madison.

The court also ordered the former couple to both pay 50 percent of the drug testing that will be conducted by a federally approved facility at the singer’s home, as well as to hire a new nanny who must be on hand at all times when Mel B is with Madison.

Following the former Spice Girls member’s denial about abusing drugs and alcohol during a court filing on August 31, she and Belafonte reached a private settlement in their custody case.

Mel B is currently seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The U.K. native was diagnosed with PTSD following her divorce as well as the death of her father, Martin.

