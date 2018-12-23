Stephen Belafonte spoke out about his bitter divorce from ex-wife Mel B and revealed whether there are videos of the former pair being intimate following her claims that he filmed her and subsequently threatened to release the x-rated films.

“When you say sex tapes … Did my wife and I ever have sex and have a phone … We don’t have big cameras and lighting and editing,” Belafonte, 43, said during a new interview on the “All Rise” podcast with host Dylan Howard. “Have we ever taken an intimate moment and filmed it with a camera? Yes.”

The 43-year-old former Spice Girl — who has been open about her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder following the divorce and death of her father — detailed suicidal thoughts she had while married to Belafonte in her book, Brutally Honest, which was released last month. In the memoir, she revisited her claims that Belafonte had a library of sex tapes that he threatened to ruin her career and family with.

As for why the film producer chose to speak out now, two years after their split, he told Howard that he “wanted to kind of get everybody, give everyone a very clear understanding of what happened in my divorce with my ex wife.”

Belafonte added: “There’s been so many media reports, so many stories, so many weird allegations. I wanted to kind of just take everybody from a to z a to kind of get a, a clearer understanding of what really happened beside all the, you know, the lies that my ex has been telling to every person that will listen and claiming to be this, this victim.”

The couple — who separated in December 2016 — reached a partial divorce settlement in November. (They share 7-year-old daughter Madison.)

Belafonte also dished on his current feelings toward the America’s Got Talent judge. “I don’t love MeI. I wish her the best, but I definitely don’t love Mel,” he explained. “What she did. How she tore this family apart and how she went and put out these horrific allegations just to fold, to fold. And you know why a person like Melanie folded in court[,] because during her deposition Melanie was a horrible liar.”

Mel B, who was granted a restraining order against Belafonte after their split, said in an interview with Good Morning Britain last month that she was a victim of “domestic violence, mental abuse, almost torture” during their almost 10 year marriage.

