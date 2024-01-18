Melania Trump Honors Beloved Mother Amalija Knavs in Funeral Eulogy

Melania Trump delivered an emotional eulogy speech at her late mother Amalija Knavs’ funeral service.

“My mother, the epitome of elegance and grace, exemplified the essence of a true woman. Her love for her husband, Viktor [Knavs], my father, Ines [Knauss], my sister, and me was boundless,” Trump, 53, said at the service, which was held at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, January 18, per a video published by Fox News. “Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations.”

The former first lady continued: “She showered her grandson, Barron [Trump], with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion. In her presence, we were enveloped in the warmth of her embrace. We will be forever grateful for the unparalleled affection she bestowed on us. She embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives.” (Melania shares son Barron, 17, with husband Donald Trump.)

Melania went on to state that she and her family will “forever remember the echoes of our laughter that we share with our beloved Babi over family dinners and travels,” adding, “Her conversations flowed effortlessly, adorned with grace and charm. No topic was off limits.”

She concluded her eulogy by calling Knavs a “friend,” a “confidant” and “a ray of light in the darkest of days.” She continued: “In her company, I found peace knowing that she would always be there to listen. She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times. Our bond was unbreakable. A testament to the power of a true love for one another. She was my dear friend. An irreplaceable treasure. A gift bestowed upon me by the universe. And for that, I am entirely grateful. Rest in peace, my beloved mommy.”

Melania was joined at the funeral by Donald, 77, Baron and her father, Viktor, 79. The funeral was held one week after Melania announced via X that her mother died at age 78. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” she wrote on January 9. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

One month before Amalija’s death, multiple outlets reported that Melania was missing from the Trump family’s 2023 Christmas card due to taking care of her mother in the hospital. Donald confirmed the news to attendees at his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. “Her mother Amalija’s very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering, but she’s been very ill,” he said in a social media video from the event.

The former President went on to note that his wife “sends her love to everybody, and she knows probably about 95 percent of people in the room. And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.” Amalija’s cause of death has not been revealed.