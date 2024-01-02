Former first lady Melania Trump rang in the new year by her mother Amalija Knavs’ side.

Donald Trump confirmed that his wife, 53, was not in attendance at his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, December 31, as she was “in a hospital with her mother.” In a social media video captured at the event, the former president, 77, told attendees: “Her mother Amalija’s very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering, but she’s been very ill.”

Noting that Knavs, 78, is staying at a “great hospital,” Donald admitted that the 2023 holiday season was a “very tough one” for his wife and family. “[Melania] sends her love to everybody, and she knows probably about 95 percent of people in the room,” he added. “And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.” Donald did not specify the details of Knavs’ illness.

Also missing from the NYE celebration was Donald’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. During his speech, the former reality star confirmed that all but one of his children were at the party, noting that one of them was skiing instead. Ivanka, 42, shared photos of herself and her kids skiing via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 1. (Ivanka shares kids Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, with her husband, Jared Kushner.)

Unlike Melania, Ivanka was featured in the Trump family’s 2023 Christmas card. The pic, which featured the famous family posing in front of a Christmas tree, included Ivanka with her husband and kids, as well as Donald and his three of his children, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Barron. Donald Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos, were also included in the photo. (Donald shares Donald Jr., Ivanka and son Eric with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, Tiffany with ex-wife Marla Maples and Barron with Melania.)

“Surrounded by the unwavering support of family, we always find the motivation to drive change passionately,” Guilfoyle, 54, captioned another Instagram pic of herself, Donald and Donald Jr. on Wednesday, December 27. “They are a constant source of inspiration, propelling us all forward with love and courage.”

Multiple outlets reported that Melania was missing from the family’s Christmas photo due to taking care of her mother at the time.

Before taking a step back to support Knavs, Melania attended Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in November alongside fellow former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were also in attendance, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Melania also spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives earlier this month.

Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005 and served as the U.S. president and first lady from 2017 to 2021. Donald is currently campaigning for reelection in the 2024 presidential race despite facing over 90 felony charges in four different criminal cases.