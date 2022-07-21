The next generation! Donald Trump and ex-wife Ivana Trump’s three children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — maintain busy business and political careers while raising kids at home.

“If I’m working on a big deal and need to be in the office, I’m in the office. If [my daughter] Arabella needs me, I better be home and accessible and available,” Ivanka — who welcomed Arabella, Joseph and Theodore in 2011, 2013 and 2016, respectively, with husband Jared Kushner — exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2013. “Parenting is something you don’t get right every day, but you try to get right as many days as possible. Ultimately it’s a marathon. Time matters and being a consistently accessible, supportive parent is important.”

The Ivanka Trump Collection fashion designer is the only daughter of the 45th President of the United States and his late ex-wife. Donald and Ivana also coparented sons Donald Jr. and Eric following their 1992 divorce.

The former The Apprentice host first became a grandparent in May 2007 when Donald Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump (née Haydon) welcomed their eldest daughter, Kai. The now-exes — who divorced in 2018 — also share sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer and daughter Chloe, born in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014, respectively. Eric has also expanded the Trump family, welcoming son Luke in 2017 and daughter Carolina in 2019 with wife Lara Trump (née Yunaska).

While Donald’s eldest children — he also shares Tiffany Trump with ex Marla Maples and Barron Trump with Melania Trump —were integral parts of his tenure in the White House, they also make time to dote on their little ones.

“I try to be there in the evenings and come back to work after the kids are asleep,” Ivanka told Us in October 2017. “When I get home late and tired, tiptoeing into their bedrooms and seeing these three healthy, lovely, sleeping kids, I feel very blessed.”

Ivanka and Kushner — who wed in October 2009 — relocated to Washington, D.C., amid her father’s presidency, during which she served as a special advisor.

“We’ll do picnics on Theodore Roosevelt Island. I took my daughter to the Supreme Court to hear a case, we’ve gone to the Museum of African American History and Culture,” the former Celebrity Apprentice mentor gushed to Us over her family’s new residence in 2017. “I’m really trying to embrace Washington. It’s a great city.”

Scroll below to see more family photos of the former POTUS’ grandchildren through the years: