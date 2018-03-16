Those closest to Vanessa Trump have shown nothing but support since her decision to call it quits with Donald Trump Jr., a source close to the former model tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Everyone around Vanessa feels bad for her, but no one is really surprised by the split,” the insider says. “It takes a lot to walk away from your marriage to the president’s son, and her family and friends are proud of her.”

Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, March 15. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the estranged couple said in a statement to Us. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa and Donald Jr., both 40, had been privately dealing with marital issues since his father, President Donald Trump, ran for office about two years ago.

“She has very stressed ever since the whole presidential election started,” the source tells Us. “She didn’t sign up for all of this. It’s a life that is not easy to adjust to, especially with five kids.”

But through it all, the philanthropist has remained devoted to Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“Vanessa’s main priority has always been the children. She’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the kids are OK and not affected by this,” the insider adds. “She’s been dropping the kids off at school every day still. Vanessa is a great mom and will do anything for her children.”

Vanessa and Donald Jr. met at a fashion show in New York City in 2003. They married two years later at Donald Sr.’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

