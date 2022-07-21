An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25.

“They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”

Years before her father made his bid for the United States presidency in 2016, Ivanka and the Affinity Partners founder exchanged vows at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in October 2009.

“His own dreams are bold, and I love that in someone, but he’s incredibly relaxed and calm,” the former White House senior advisor told Vogue of Kushner. “The world could be collapsing around him, and nothing fazes him. He’s very solution oriented. Plus, it was nice finding someone who is a genuinely good person. I don’t take that for granted. I feel really lucky to have met, like, a great New Jersey boy.”

Ivanka also opened up about her decision to convert to Judaism to be with the Harvard graduate, whose family is Orthodox Jewish. “It’s been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that’s an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity,” she said.

The Ivy-League educated couple both served as senior advisors when Donald was officially inaugurated as president in January 2017. After the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building in 2021, they distanced themselves from the real estate mogul’s claims that fraud had taken place in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

In June 2022, Kushner told the U.S. House of Representative’s January 6 committee that he advised Donald not to take advice from Rudy Giuliani, who was espousing theories about election fraud. Ivanka, for her part, told the committee she believed then-Attorney General William Barr when he told her there was no evidence that the election was rigged in Biden’s favor.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying,” she said at the time.

Ivanka and her husband share three children: Arabella, born in 2011, Joseph, born in 2013, and Theodore, born in 2016.

“When I get home late and tired, tiptoeing into their bedrooms and seeing these three healthy, lovely, sleeping kids, I feel very blessed,” the former Apprentice judge told Us Weekly of her children in October 2017.

Scroll through for a look at Ivanka and Kushner’s love story over the years: