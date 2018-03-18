Family time is the best time. Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed a weekend getaway in the Sunshine State with the children he shares with estranged wife Vanessa Trump, following her divorce filing.

As previously reported, the former model, 40, filed for an uncontested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, March 15, after 12 years of marriage. Hours later, the businessman posted a selfie with their daughter Chloe, 3, hanging out during bedtime. Donald Jr. and Vanessa also share Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5.

Over the weekend, Donald Jr. took the kids on a mini trip to Florida, where he shared a photo with his oldest child on Saturday, March 17, showing the pair spending some quality time together at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. He captioned the shot, “Date night with Kai. Great father daughter time. #weekend #fatherdaughter #daughter #datenight.”

The next day, the businessman, 40, went on a fishing expedition where he showed off an impressive catch and took a selfie with Donald III while on what he called a “boy’s trip.”

He later shared clips of his children wrestling, as well as a video of Chloe hitting golf balls, captioning it, “She’s going to be great player one day… also as cute as it gets.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the former couple, who met at a fashion show in New York in 2003, had been having issues in their marriage since Donald Sr.’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Back in February, Vanessa, who preferred to keep her family life private, was hospitalized after opening a suspicious letter that was mailed to the family’s apartment in New York City. Following the scare, Donald JR. tweeted, “Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

