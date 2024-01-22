Melania Trump broke her social media silence to pay tribute to her late mom, Amalija Knavs.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief,” Melania, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 21, alongside a blank-and-white photo of Knavs. “We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts.”

The former first lady previously honored Knavs with an emotional eulogy during a funeral service on Thursday, January 18, which was held at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. She was joined at the funeral by husband Donald Trump, son Barron Trump and dad Viktor Knavs.

“My mother, the epitome of elegance and grace, exemplified the essence of a true woman. Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father, Ines [Knauss], my sister, and me was boundless,” Melania said per a video published by Fox News. “Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations.”

Melania called her mom a “friend,” a “confidant” and “a ray of light in the darkest of days” during her speech. She also noted that Amalija “showered” Barron, 17, “with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion.”

Melania announced that her mother died earlier this month. She was 78.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” she wrote via X. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

The former president, 77, took to social media to note that it was “a very sad night” for his wife and their family, and called his mother-in-law “an incredible woman” who will be “missed far beyond words!”

In December 2023, Donald revealed that Amalija was “very ill” while addressing why Melania was not in attendance at his New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. In social media footage from the event, Donald told attendees that his wife was “in a hospital with her mother” and noted that the holiday season had been “very tough” for his family.

“[Melania] sends her love to everybody, and she knows probably about 95 percent of [the] people in the room,” he added. “And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.” Amalija’s cause of death has not been revealed.