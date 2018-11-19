That’s what family is for! Melissa Gorga opened up to Us Weekly about how Teresa Giudice is holding up amid her husband’s deportation to his native Italy and dealing with an illness in the family.

“[Teresa’s] good. She’s strong,” Melissa, 39, told Us exclusively at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, November 16. “She never lets you see her sweat.”

As for how she and her husband, Joe Gorga, 39, are helping Teresa, 46, and her family deal with the deportation news, Melissa dished: “Same that we always do. They know we are here for them. We’re all in this together. We just have to sit back and wait.” (Teresa and Joe share four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.)

Weeks after a judge ordered Joe Giudice, 46, — who is currently still serving his 41-month jail sentence — to be deported to his native Italy following his prison time for wire, mail and bankruptcy fraud, Teresa revealed her father had been hospitalized and was “not doing so well.”

Melissa — who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga — dished on how the two are handling their dad, Giacinto Gorga’s, set back.

“They’re doing good. I mean my father-in-law is in the hospital right now, so we’re trying to just get [him] better,” Melissa told Us. “He [got] pneumonia and we have to try to cure it and get him back home and, obviously, there’s just a lot going on with the families. I’m just praying and hoping he’ll pull through.”

The Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage author also spoke to Us about how her relationship with Teresa has gotten better over the years.

“I think that we’re at a place now that I’m content with and that I’m happy with because we can have an argument like sister-in-laws and bicker, but then we’re not going to like kill each other and not speak for three weeks,” she told Us. “So I think it’s good. I think it’s at a good spot where we’re comfortable enough to have an argument and then move on.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

