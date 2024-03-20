Melissa Joan Hart has a new Sabrina in her life.

Hart, 47, gushed about her son’s love life at the 2024 ‘90s Con on Monday, March 18.

“It’s very strange that my son is dating a girl named Sabrina right now,” she told E! News while referencing her former character Sabrina Spellman from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. “So that’s very strange.” Hart continued through laughter, “She’s bewitched him!”

Her former castmates including Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Alimi Ballard, Jenna Leigh Green and David Lasche all cracked up alongside Hart. (Sabrina the Teenage Witch premiered in 1996 and aired for seven strong seasons, concluding in 2003.)

Related: Celebrities Who've Played Witches in Movies and TV Are you a good witch or a bad witch? Both, in some actresses’ case! In the late 1930s, onscreen witches made their mark on popular culture when Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and The Wizard of Oz premiered in 1937 and 1939, respectively. What led to tons of iconic celebrity costumes (remember Ellen DeGeneres […]

Although Hart did not specify which of her sons is in a relationship, Us Weekly did some digging and found that Mason Wilkerson, 17, follows a girl named Sabrina on Instagram. On Monday, she posted photos of her and Mason wrapping their arms around each other while enjoying a tropical vacation in Florida. Mason commented heart emojis on the post. Hart’s 16-year-old son, Brayden, also follows Sabrina. The actress shares her sons, along with Tucker, 11, with husband Mark Wilkerson.

Although her son is dating a girl with the same name as Hart’s famous character, it’s unlikely that the group sits around and watches the former show. Hart exclusively told Us her kids want “nothing to do” with her career in November 2023.

“They think it’s weird,” she said, explaining, “And you know what, I kind of get that. They’re like, ‘It’s just weird. I don’t want to watch you on TV and I don’t want to watch you kiss another man in a Christmas movie.’” (Besides Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hart regularly stars in holiday-themed films.)

Although her sons were not interested in seeing her work at the time, Hart thought that Sabrina might help warm them up to the idea. “I think they will someday, especially, to be honest, my son has a friend named Sabrina right now, so she’s around a lot recently,” she said, noting it’s “weird” to see someone you know acting in a movie.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps Several celebrity children have inherited their famous parents’ acting genes. Busy Philipps’ eldest daughter, Birdie, appeared alongside the actress in two episodes of Cougar Town and on the Prime Video series With Love. Philipps shares daughters Birdie and cricket with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. Much like Birdie, Milla Jovovich’s eldest daughter, Ever, began her acting career […]

Hart also shared that her sons are not planning to follow their mom’s acting footsteps. “We don’t really have them in the industry. I don’t love the idea of having to drive them to auditions [and dealing with] the rejection,” she told Us. “I mean, I think the rejection would be good for them in a way [to] keep them from being too spoiled, but no mommy wants their baby to go through rejection. … If they were really into it, I would do it, but they’re really not.”