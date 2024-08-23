Meryl Streep and Martin Short Hold Hands at 'Only Murders' Premiere Party

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are the talk of the internet once again.

The Only Murders in the Building costars sent social media into overdrive Thursday, August 22, after they were spotted holding hands as they hit up the Hulu show’s season 4 premiere afterparty in Los Angeles.

Deadline shared a clip of Streep, 75, Short, 74, and costar Steve Martin, 79, arriving at the event via X on Thursday.

“Steve Martin in this video is the definition of the 3rd wheel 😄,” commented an X user.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024

Another person wrote via X, “I simply love living in a world where 75 year old Meryl Streep is having a soft relationship launch with her 74 year old boyfriend, Martin Short.”

“Pls let them be real 🥺,” shared another X user.

Related: Everything to Know About Season 4 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Only Murders in the Building keeps viewers guessing with surprising twists and turns — including the shocking murder which sets the scene for season 4. During the season 3 finale, which aired in October 2023, focused on Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver’s (Martin Short) attempts to catch Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) killer. […]

The sighting comes months after a representative for Short denied that he and Streep are dating. “They are just very good friends, nothing more,” Short’s rep said in January amid fervent online speculation following the Golden Globes, where the actors were spotted sitting beside each other. (Short was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in Only Murders, while Streep was nominated in the supporting actress category for the show.)

Streep was married to Don Gummer for 45 years before news broke in October 2023 that the couple had quietly called it quits. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Streep told Us Weekly in a statement.

Short, meanwhile, was married to Nancy Dolman from 1980 until she died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

Related: 'Only Murders in the Building’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life Finding The One. The Only Murders in the Building cast has had more success in their dating lives than their fictional counterparts. The Hulu series, which premiered in August 2021, follows three strangers who form a bond over their love of true crime. After a mysterious death occurs in their New York City apartment building, […]

In March, Short admitted he was nervous to work with Streep, who joined the Only Murders cast in season 3 as Loretta Durkin, his character Oliver Putnam’s love interest.

“It was one of the great thrills of my life,” Short said of working alongside Streep at a For Your Consideration event. “In fact, the first day of shooting – which was rare because I’m not brand new – I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

Before Thursday’s afterparty, Streep, Short, Martin and costar Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Only Murders season 4 premiere on the Paramount Studios lot.