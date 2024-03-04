Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Martin Short Says He Was ‘Nervous’ to Work With Meryl Streep on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By
Martin Short Says He Was Nervous to Work With Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 311
Martin Short, Meryl Streep. Getty Images (2)

Despite acting for more than 40 years, Martin Short said he still gets anxious working with Hollywood royalty like Meryl Streep.

“It was one of the great thrills of my life,” Short, 73, said of working alongside Streep, 74, on Only Murders in the Building at a For Your Consideration event captured by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, March 1. “In fact, the first day of shooting – which was rare because I’m not brand new – I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”

Before joining the show in season 3, Streep said she was a huge fan of the show that also includes Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. 

After having a “really fun” time working with Martin on the 2009 film It’s Complicated, Streep said she decided to call him directly in hopes of securing a spot on the show.

'Only Murders in the Building’ Cast’s Dating History: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and More Stars’ Love Lives

Related: 'Only Murders in the Building’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

“I actually did call them up and ask. Doesn’t everyone want to be on this show? Clearly they do because next season, they all are,” she said while referencing Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon and Eva Longoria’s upcoming appearances for season 4. “They have to erect barriers to keep these actors out. I was a huge fan of the show, but I also just wanted to have some fun because the world is pretty sh–ty right now.”

In the middle of the discussion, Gomez, 31, couldn’t hide her excitement that Streep was a fan of the show before becoming a part of the ensemble cast.

“Can you believe that Meryl Streep wanted to be on this show?” she asked. “I could die.”

Martin Short Says He Was Nervous to Work With Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 312
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Streep – who plays an actress who finally gets her big break after decades of trying to land a job – quickly won over viewers and critics alike with her performance of Loretta Durkin in season 3. Her character also finds herself in a romantic relationship with Oliver Putman (Short), which is expected to carry on into season 4.

amazon-athmile-romper

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Cute and Roomy Romper Is on Sale for $15 View Deal

At the 2024 Golden Globes in January, Streep was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and sat at the same table as Short, who earned his third consecutive nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Meryl Streep The Oscar Winner Through the Years

Related: Meryl Streep: The Oscar Winner Through the Years

The pair’s onscreen chemistry and closeness at the award show led to speculation that the longtime friends could be dating in real life. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, have been separated for more than six years. Short, for his part, previously lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, to ovarian cancer in 2010.

Despite their chemistry and relationship status, a rep for Short denied romance rumors between the actor and Streep telling The Messenger in a statement, “They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

In this article

Fans Rally Around Martin Short After Essay Deems Him Desperately Unfunny 259

Martin Short
1260376719meryl streep 206

Meryl Streep
only murders in the building bio

Only Murders In The Building

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!