Bruno Mars doesn’t need to use his “24K Magic” to pay off his gambling debts — because he has none.

After a report claimed that Mars, 38, owed $50 million to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the hospitality company spoke out to shoot down those claims.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM Resorts said in a statement to multiple publications. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.”

As for any talk about gambling debts, MGM said that such “speculation” is “completely false.” Mars “has no debt with MGM,” reads the statement. “Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The speculation that Mars might be in an “Uptown Funk” with the casino began after NewsNation reported that the singer had racked up debt since signing a long-term residency contract in 2016. The publication claimed that MGM “basically own[s] him,” stating that the $90 million he makes per year with MGM is moot because he “has to pay back his debt.” NewsNation also claimed that Mars makes only $1.5 million per night after taxes.

Mars has been open about his interest in gambling, telling GQ in 2013 that there are few things “that take my mind off of music, and I’ve found just sitting down and looking at cards does that.” He also said that he “used to pay my rent” by playing cards at the Commerce Casino in Las Vegas.

“I used to be, like, a loudmouth,” he told GQ. “You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you. And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”

Mars’ last solo project was 2016’s 24K Magic, the album containing the title track, No. 1 hit “That’s What I Like” and “Finesse,” his collaboration with Cardi B. In 2021, he and Anderson .Paak released their debut album under the Silk Sonic name. An Evening with Silk Sonic included the chart-topping hit “Leave the Door Open.” At the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022, “Leave the Door Open” took home Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.