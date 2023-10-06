Apparently, there’s no bad blood between Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey.

More than a year after ending his relationship with Steve’s daughter Lori Harvey, the Creed star, 36, and the Family Feud host, 66, reunited at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 on Thursday, October 5.

In a clip shared on the NBA’s official Instagram page, Jordan leaned into a hug with Steve. As they embraced, both men smiled while Steve appeared to whisper something to Jordan, who then replied.

“All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi! 😃,” reads the Instagram caption.

While the interaction seemed friendly, fans in the comments noted the potential awkwardness of the situation.

“Lol NBA new what they were doing posting this,” one user wrote. “Cold sense of humor nba social media team.. Respect,” said another.

Some even theorized what words were exchanged between Jordan and Steve, with comments like, ‘“Bro you need to call my daughter,’” and “‘Why did you leave Lori?’”

Lori, now 26, confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor via Instagram in January 2021 after previously sparking romance rumors in late 2020. They eventually made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2022.

“I like this one,” the comedian said on his talk show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, after their relationship went public. “I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’”

In March 2021, Steve joked that he “tried not to like” Jordan.

“I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in … because I got rid of all of [Lori’s previous boyfriends],” he said on The Ellen Degeneres Show.“This guy is such a good guy, man. He’s one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours [and] I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

Us confirmed in June 2022 that the pair called it quits.

The following day, Steve, who adopted Lori when he married Marjorie Harvey in 2007, shared his thoughts on the split on his talk show.

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know,” he said. “It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

“I’m team Lori,1000 percent,” he then clarified. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Steve added, “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Jordan and Steve’s recent embrace marks their first public appearance together since Jordan and Lori’s breakup, and based on the friendliness of the moment, it seems like Steve has kept his word.

Lori, for her part, went public with her new man, actor Damson Idris, this summer.