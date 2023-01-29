Lori Harvey’s Dating History: Memphis Day, Michael B. Jordan and More

Doing it her way! Lori Harvey is not afraid to kiss a few frogs on her road to finding The One.

After being briefly engaged to Dutch soccer player, Memphis Depay, in summer 2017, Harvey made it clear that her romance journey was something only she could control.

“I almost got married very young,” she said during an August 2022 episode of Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” YouTube series. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

The SKN by LH founder explained that she prefers to “date on my terms,” revealing that she’s come a long way since getting engaged at age 21.

“However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it,” Harvey added. “And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

In the years since her broken engagement, Steve Harvey’s daughter has played the field. She’s been linked to rappers, actors and more, including a high-profile romance with Michael B. Jordan from 2020 to 2022.

“We just really balance each other,” Lori gushed about the Black Panther actor during a September 2021 appearance on The Real. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that the pair split after more than one year together.

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” Steve said of his daughter’s love life during a June 2022 episode of The Steve Harvey Show. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

Lori, for her part, wasn’t discouraged by the breakup. Instead, she exclusively told Us that month that she was turning to her parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, as inspiration for future relationships.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals,’” Lori said at the time. “This is what I want one day. They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me.”

