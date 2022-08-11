Settling too fast? Lori Harvey has seen her fair share of public romances through the years, which have taught her what she really wants.

“I almost got married very young,” the SKN by LH founder, 25, told host Teyana Taylor on the Wednesday, August 10, episode of Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” YouTube series. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

Harvey further admitted to the 31-year-old “Gonna Love Me” singer that she prefers to instead “date on my terms,” noting that she doesn’t want the same things at age 25 that she thought she wanted back at 21.

She added: “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on. … Two different mindsets. Like, I don’t even know [that younger version of myself] anymore. She’s not here anymore. This is who we’re dealing with today.”

Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter also opened up about her go-to dating advice that helped shape her own growth.

“My values, standards and my requirements,” Lori said of what makes her feel “powerful” in a romantic relationship. “There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those … but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs. Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”

She continued: “I feel like if a situation’s no longer serving you, there’s nothing wrong with leaving that situation.”

The beauty mogul recently split from actor Michael B. Jordan earlier this year after nearly two years together, which Us Weekly confirmed in June. As Lori navigated the single scene, she looked up to her parents — the Family Feud host, 65, and Marjorie Elaine Harvey — for guidance.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” Lori exclusively gushed to Us on June 24. “They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them.”

The Tennessee native even joked that her famous folks need to write her a “playbook manual” for finding The One. “Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” Lori told Us. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

