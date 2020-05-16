Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones: Kirk Douglas was ‘One of a Kind’

Gone but not forgotten. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones continue to honor the late Kirk Douglas months after his passing.
“There wasn’t anyone like him. There’s another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War II … and Dad was one of a kind,” Michael, 75, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, May 15, of his father who died in February at the age of 103.
“I think he’s very happy. I know he takes particular pride — not so much in whatever I worked with and [what] I’m doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund — but I know he loves Catherine [and] the work that she’s doing.”
Michael added that his dad used to tease him and flirt with Zeta-Jones, 50. “We would call him up and he would be like, ‘Enough with you, let me talk to your wife,’” Michael quipped. “He was a flirt until the very end.”
Zeta-Jones agreed, adding her own memories of her late father-in-law. “What was so admirable about him was he was always involved with courage events. He wrote 11 books, he worked with his rabbi, he worked with his philanthropic endeavors — and he always created something to do and he taught me that lesson. He always said to us, ‘Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?’ And he’d be working on something right now, I’m sure.”
The late actor passed away on February 5 and was laid to rest on February 7 in Los Angeles. At the time of his passing, Michael posted a tribute to his father on Instagram, honoring his legacy.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the Wall Street actor wrote alongside a photo of the beloved performer. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”
Michael continued, “But to me and my brothers Joel [Douglas] and Peter [Douglas] he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”
He concluded: “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”
Kirk — who who received a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the course of his career — is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, 100, sons Michael, Joel and Peter, and grandchildren Cameron, Carys Douglas, Dylan Michael Douglas, Ryan Douglas, Tyler Douglas, Kelsey Douglas and Jason Douglas.Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!