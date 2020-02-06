Gone, but not forgotten. William Shatner, George Takei and more stars paid tribute to Kirk Douglas following the news of his passing on Wednesday, February 5.

The Spartacus star died at age 103, his son Michael Douglas confirmed via social media on Wednesday.

“Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas,” Shatner, 88, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “What an incredible icon he was in this industry!”

The Star Trek actor, 82, honored the late actor via Twitter writing, “Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed.”

Michael announced his father’s passing on Wednesday in a touching post about the legendary actor.“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote via Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

The Kominsky Method actor, 75, continued: “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” he wrote alongside photos of his family with their patriarch.

He concluded: “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”

The Champion star was one of the last living actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Kirk starred in more than 90 movies and TV shows since beginning his career in the 1940s. He was an Oscar-winning actor who won the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991, a Golden Globe for 1956’s Lust for Life and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Jimmy Carter in 1981.

In 2018, his daughter-in-law Zeta-Jones accompanied him on stage at the Golden Globes where he was honored, calling him a “living legend.”

