Michael Rapaport got into a Twitter battle on Sunday, November 19, for expressing support for Jeffrey Tambor after the actor quit Transparent amid sexual harassment claims.

The Emmy winner, who plays transgender woman Maura Pfefferman on the show, released a statement on Sunday that he was leaving the Amazon series after a co-star and former assistant made claims of sexual misconduct against him.

“How you gonna have a show called Transparent without the Transparent,” the My Name Is Earl alum, 47, tweeted. “I’m with #Tambor.”

Some of Rapaport’s 315,000 Twitter followers didn’t agree with his opinion.

“It’s not about the show,” one replied. “Do you support harassment? Let me know now so I can unfollow.”

“Nope I don’t & I don’t support unproven claims of harassment either,” Rapaport shot back.

“I’m disappointed by your stance,” another tweeted. “Sexual assault is not new, but we’re in an age now where people are realizing how normalized our society has made these actions. It’s f–ked. Please rethink and be on the right side of this and all instances of a person being victimized.”

“Your assuming he’s guilty of anything,” Rapaport responded. “He just said he didn’t do s–t.”

Another person agreed with the actor: “I get what your saying Rap holding your judgement til all facts r out rational way to approach it, the ones who are innocent deserve that.”

Rapaport then followed up his original tweet with another comment.

“I 500% percent don’t support sexual harassment & I 500% don’t support unproven sexual harassment,” he wrote. “People taking sides sight unseen. Scarlet lettering Motherf–kers. Taking sides about accusations by people they will never make eye contact with or look up & fact check GTFOH.”

He then shared a video that told the story of a man who was sentenced to 45 years in jail after he was falsely accused of rape. “I support the victims of sexual assault & I support the victims of FALSE accusations of sexual assault. You can support BOTH,” he wrote.

As previously reported, Tambor denied sexual harassment allegations made by his transgender costar Trace Lysette on Friday, November 17, insisting he’s “not a predator.”

Lysette, who plays Shea on the award-winning show, claimed that the actor cornered her and thrust his hips against her until she pushed him off.

Her allegation came after Tambor, 73, denied similar allegations of inappropriate behavior made by his former assistant, a transgender woman named Van Barnes.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” the Arrested Development alum said in a statement on Sunday as he announced he was quitting the groundbreaking series. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!