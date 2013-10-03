Michael Sheen Dating Carrie Keagan After Rachel McAdams Split

New couple alert! Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen has a new gal on his arm these days, and it's none other than VH1 Morning Buzz host Carrie Keagan, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The pair, who have just begun their new romance, are largely keeping quiet about their relationship, though the source tells Us that "she really likes him." Keegan was by her new man's side at the Master of Sex premiere after party, held at the Morgan Library and Museum in NYC Sept. 26. "Carrie was all over Michael like a smitten schoolgirl!" an observer tells Us. "He would rub her back."

Sheen, 44, previously dated his Midnight in Paris costar Rachel McAdams for a little over two years before the two called it quits in February.

"Michael and I didn't get together while we were filming Midnight in Paris, which I feel strongly about not doing when I'm working," she told The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine in January 2012. "We became quite good friends, which I think is a great way to start." Sheen and ex-wife Kate Beckinsale — they divorced in 2003 after eight years together — share daughter Lily, 14.

Keagan, meanwhile, sparked rumors of a romance when she showed up to the Golden Globe Awards with The Social Network director Aaron Sorkin. Though the pair didn't pose together on the red carpet, they did take plenty of photos together at HBO's after party.

"They have know each other for a really long time — but have been spending more time together recently," a source close to Keagan told Us at the time.

