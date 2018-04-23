A joyous occasion for all! Michelle and Barack Obama congratulated Prince William and Duchess Kate on Monday, April 23, after the arrival of their third child, a baby boy.

“Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival!” the former first lady wrote alongside a photo of herself and the former president meeting Prince George, who was getting ready to go to bed, back in April 2016. “We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe!”

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne also sent his well wishes. “Congratulations to her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge Kate and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William on the birth of their baby boy! #RoyalBaby,” the English singer tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Silverman also reacted to the royal baby news, but took a more comedic approach.

“It’s a boy! Kate Middleton’s new baby is now 5th in line to the throne, and season 43 of ‘The Crown,’” the Ellen DeGeneres Show host tweeted. “Congratulations to all!”

“Royal baby name pitches: Joseph, Michael, Henry, Idris, Sandy, Clyde, Butch, Grandpa Al Lewis, Jude, Bub,” Silverman wrote. (William and Kate have not revealed baby No. 3’s name, but the prince told reporters outside St. Mary’s hospital in London on Monday that they will announce the name “soon enough.”)

Pregnant Teigen, meanwhile, tweeted after the news broke that Duchess Kate was in labor: “Guys. It is time. For. VAGINA WATCH, 2018 (how WEIRD would this be???).”

Kate, 36, and William, 35, stepped out with their baby boy just hours after the duchess gave birth on Monday. The couple, who are also parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, headed home to Kensington Palace.

