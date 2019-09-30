Michelle Pfeiffer Broke Her Arm Getting Out of a Bathtub





Yikes! Michelle Pfeiffer revealed that she recently broke her arm while getting out of the bathtub.

“I was at a hotel and I got out and I saw really slippery marble floors,” Pfeiffer, 61, recalled to Extra in an interview published on Sunday, September 29. “And I said to myself, ‘Self, slippery floor, be careful.'”

Celebrity Injuries

Pfeiffer opened up about her injury while promoting her latest film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She plays Queen Ingrith as she stars alongside Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) and Elle Fanning (Princess Aurora).

“We laughed a lot,” she recalled about working on set. At one point she joked to Jolie, “You’re in horns.” Jolie chimed in: “Michelle Pfeiffer is yelling at me. And I’m a giant fairy.”

Famous Film Princesses

Back in 2017, Pfeiffer opened up about why she stepped away from Hollywood after 2013’s The Family. “Well, the first thing that comes to mind is I’m an empty nester now. I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule,” she explained to Interview magazine in March 2017. “And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then … I don’t know, time just went on. And now, you know, when the student is ready, the teacher appears. I’m more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can.”

The Batman Returns actress shares daughter Claudia and son John with husband David E. Kelley.

Hollywood's Badass Women

Now looking back, Pfeiffer has advice for her younger self. “I think I wish I had not been so frightened for the earlier part of my career. Just in terms of learning how to adjust to being famous and losing my privacy,” she told Extra. “That part of it was hard for me, and I wish I had been a little more relaxed about it.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!