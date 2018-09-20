Love takes time! Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Chad Johnson, will document their road to marriage in a new OWN reality series, the network announced on Thursday, September 20.

A press release for the show, which is titled Chad Loves Michelle, reveals that the former Destiny’s Child member, 38, and the pastor, 41, have “vowed to consummate the relationship only after they are wed.”

“Having been together for a year and never in the same city for more than seven days, the newly engaged couple is turning to intensive pre-marital counseling to help prepare them for life together as husband and wife,” the press release reads. “Both are relocating to Los Angeles from different cities in the months leading up to their wedding, but not to the same bedroom.”

OWN teased that each episode of the series will find Williams and Johnson tackling real-life, everyday issues, including her battle with mental health issues. (She announced on Instagram in July that she was seeking professional help.)

The singer and the sports chaplain, who met at a spiritual retreat in Arizona, got engaged in March after a year of dating.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” she gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I’ll never forget the day he proposed! We were in Pebble Beach, California — one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen — surrounded by a few friends. He presented me a video of him flying to my hometown of Rockford, Illinois, and going on a proposal tour. He went to a few of my family members that are really, really dear to me, and of course my parents. I’m a traditional girl, so if he didn’t ask my parents first, I probably would have said no! After the video ended, he was on one knee and he asked me to marry him. I was wailing, ‘I will, I will, I will!’”

Chad Loves Michelle premieres on OWN on Saturday, November 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

