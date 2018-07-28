Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams posted a reflective photo on Instagram on Saturday, July 28, thanking fans for their support after she sought treatment for mental health issues.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME!” the 37-year-old captioned a photo that showed her wearing her engagement ring as she looked into the distance while dressed in a robe. “Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! (y’all know I had to add some humor).”

“Anyhoo…..I love you all very much! Talk soon! (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed….bye…..I haven’t lost my humor),” she concluded before referencing Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Lawson. “Oh……Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous!”

As previously reported, the singer revealed earlier this month that she was seeking professional help for her mental health issues.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote in an Instagram message on July 17. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

The songwriter, who announced her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson in April, has been open about her struggles in the past, revealing that her battle depression began in her early teens.

“It wasn’t until my 30s that I knew what to call it,” Williams told Women’s Health in October 2017. “I thought it was growing pains — I thought that was simply how it felt to be a girl growing into a woman.”

