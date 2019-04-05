Feeling the satisfaction! Mick Jagger showed gratitude for his fans after undergoing a health procedure.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend,” the Rolling Stones frontman, 75, wrote on Twitter on Friday, April 5.

He also gave his caretakers a shoutout, writing, “A huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

Multiple outlets, including CNN and Rolling Stone magazine reported that the musician underwent surgery to replace a valve in his heart early on Friday.

Though the “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” singer’s rep, Fran Curtis, neither confirmed nor denied reports of a heart valve replacement, she gave an update on his health with a statement to Reuters on Friday: “Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment,” she said. “He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The “Sympathy for the Devil” crooner, along with bandmates Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, were forced to put their upcoming North American No Filter tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Miami on April 20, on hold due to Jagger’s health issues.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on March 30. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The producer apologized to his fanbase via Twitter shortly after the band announced that they would be postponing their show dates.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

