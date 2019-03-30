The Rolling Stones are getting stopped in their tracks. The rock ’n’ roll band announced on Saturday, March 30, they are pausing their North American tour, because of lead singer Mick Jagger’s health issues.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about Jagger’s condition were provided. The No Filter tour was scheduled to begin April 20 with 17 concerts in cities including Miami, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

The group’s official Twitter account added, “We apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.”

Shortly after the announcement, the father-of-eight, 75, directly addressed his fans on Twitter, writing, “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.”

He continued, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Bandmate Ronnie Wood subsequently tweeted a supportive note to his friend: “We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick 💪 ~ thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us 🎸🎶🎤 🎸🎶 @RollingStones”

In November, Jagger stepped out for a date with 23-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah in Paris, France. A source confirmed to Us at the time that the couple were dating and had been seeing each other for a little over a month at that point.

