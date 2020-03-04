Celebs were out and about this week, from Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson getting deep tissue massages at The NOW in Studio City, California, to Scheana Shay celebrating the launch of Zodiac Footwear in Santa Monica, to Ellen DeGeneres launching her BE KIND. by Ellen spring 2020 subscription box. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson enjoyed deep tissue massages at The NOW in Studio City, California.

— Influencer Madison Chertow shared her must-have beauty products on Instagram,

including Naturium’s Vitamin C Serum 22%.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Ali Webb and Maya Brenner celebrated their jewelry collaboration launch at The Jane Club in L.A.

— Scheana Shay celebrated the launch of Zodiac Footwear at Élephante in Santa Monica where guests browsed their latest collections and enjoyed a hair braiding bar and DJ set.

— Kea Ho struck a pose at the premiere of Stephanie March’s new comedy The Social Ones at Alphabet Bar at Moxy East Village in NYC.

— J Balvin shot the campaign for GUESS x J Balvin Colores, a capsule collection inspired by his upcoming album for Spring 2020, in Medellín, Columbia.

— Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and former Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield attended the World Values Network’s 8th Annual International Champions of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Cheer star Jerry Harris laughed while celebrating Panera’s launch of their new unlimited coffee subscription in Dallas, Texas.

— Nikki Boyer celebrated the launch of her new podcast, Dying For Sex, which explores a terminally ill woman’s journey of sexual adventures in an effort to feel more alive.

— Maria Shriver spoke at The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Luncheon, where grants were awarded to researchers who are on the cutting edge of brain science and are committed to developing treatments or the means of prevention to eradicate Alzheimer’s in L.A.

— Ellen DeGeneres’ BE KIND. by ellen subscription box service launched their Spring 2020 box filled with brands that give back.

— Swatch unveiled their newest limited edition 007 timepiece, the “Q” watch, as worn by the namesake character in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, during a celebration in NYC.

Celebrity Charity

— Kayo Body Founder Christine Bullock, the Dream Hotel and HoodFit hosted the Rep Your Womanhood event, which included a dance cardio and toning class by Erica Hood followed by various panel discussions.

— Trainer Amanda Kloots hosted her signature AK Dance class at Bandier’s STUDIO B in L.A. to celebrate Bandier’s All Access Black Collection where guests enjoyed cryo facials, smoothies, matcha and snacks after the workout.

— WARRIOR restaurant in L.A. will be launching their brunch program, featuring a new menu curated by Chef Hung accompanied by a new cocktail menu beginning Sunday, March 8.