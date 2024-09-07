Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend Maxx Morando is winning over her heart — and has the approval of her family.

“[Miley’s mom] Tish [Cyrus] adores him and thinks they complement each other perfectly,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that Morando, 25, spends a lot of time with the Cyrus family.

The insider adds that while Miley and Morando’s connection continues to flourish, marriage and expanding their family isn’t “even on their radar” at the moment. (Miley, 31, was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, whom she dated on and off since 2009, from 2018 to 2020.)

“Miley is fully content with where her life is,” the source says. “She’s in love with Maxx and feels so fulfilled with her family and career.”

According to the insider, Miley is a “hopeless romantic,” and the pair are making great strides in their relationship.

“They are loving their life in Malibu and have grown even closer since moving in together [earlier] this year,” the source says, noting that the couple “are doing amazing and are more in love than ever.”

Miley and Morando were first linked in January 2022 after they were spotted dancing together at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special. Several months prior, Miley briefly mentioned her future partner as someone whose work she appreciates.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said during a September 2021 interview with Vogue. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Shortly after the New Year’s celebration, Miley and the drummer went on vacation together in Miami. Two months later, an additional source told Us that they were dating.

“They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” the insider said in March 2022. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

In March 2023, the “Flowers” singer shared that she and Morando were set up, recalling to British Vogue, “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Nearly one year later, Miley brought Morando as her date to the Grammys. Morando collaborated with Miley on her Endless Summer Vacation album, which includes her hit song “Flowers.” At the awards show, Miley won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for the single. After learning she won, Miley celebrated the accomplishment by kissing her boyfriend.

