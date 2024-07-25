On the same day that audio and texts surfaced of Billy Ray Cyrus seeming to call his daughter Miley and ex-wife Tish “skanks,” Miley posted a photo of her and Tish hugging via her Instagram.

The photo was in a series of behind-the-scenes shots from an event for Gucci. In them, Miley, 31, and Tish, 57, pose for the camera, smiles wide and arms around each other.

Just hours earlier, Us Weekly obtained audio of Billy Ray, 62, berating estranged wife Firerose. (Daily Mail was the first to report about the recording.)

“If you would’ve left it the f–k alone,” he said to Firerose, 36, in an argument that appeared to be about being late to a performance. “If you would’ve left it alone when I told you, it’s done. Now I’m really f–king pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen.”

After some back-and-forth, the audio cut to Cyrus seemingly talking about himself in the third-person. (Billy Ray shares Miley, Noah and Braison with Tish and is the adoptive father of Brandi and Trace, Tish’s kids from previous relationships.)

“The other two children that were there was s–t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers,” he said. “No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.”

“Just think if it said that,” he continued. “The truth on … Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a skank.”

Billy Ray appears to be referring to Miley when he says “devil’s a skank” but it could also be Tish.

Billy Ray also seemed to react to Tish’s February “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance in a text message obtained by Us.

“Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like ‘Sorry I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change,” he wrote. “It’s in her own words. She is a liar … a whore … and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [SIC] Lohan look like Mother Theresa. Stepcest is about to blow up in the bitches face!!!!!”

In her divorce filing, Firerose accused Billy Ray of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse,” adding that his substance abuse made him “unpredictable and volatile.”

Billy Ray later addressed the leaked audio via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing, “Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end…As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. … I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

His attorneys told Us in a statement: “At this point Ms. Hodges [Firerose] has played her last card, while Mr. Cyrus, on the other hand, has much more material to present to the Court to demonstrate the lies that she made public throughout these proceedings.”

Us has reached out to reps for Billy Ray and Firerose.