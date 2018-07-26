Here’s the story of lovely lady … named Miley Cyrus? The singer is considering purchasing the house featured on the sitcom The Brady Bunch, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Miley Cyrus and Lance Bass are both very interested in buying it,” the source says, noting that there is interest from buyers all over the world, including from Japan, Canada and Australia.

The Brady Bunch home recently made headlines after owner Kelsey McCallister Whitmer put the Studio City house on the market. The split-level home was featured in the opening and closing scenes of the family series, which aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974, and starred Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Ann B. Davis. It is currently on listed by Ernie Carswell from Douglas Elliman for $1.885 million.

Whitmer opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 25, about the property.

“They had no idea their house was going to become the second most photographed home in all of America next to the white house and as the years went on, The Brady Bunch just kept getting more and more popular and the house appeared on more and more star maps,” Whitmer explained. “My Grandma embraced it.”

Whitmer also revealed that when Hendserson, who played beloved TV mom Carol Brady on the sitcom, died in 2016 from heart failure, fans came to the home to pay tribute. “There was a shrine of flowers,” she tells Us. “It was poured all over my Grandma’s house.”

“They sometimes had reunions like A Very Brady Christmas,” Whitmer, continued, referring to the 1988 made-for-TV reunion film. “Barry Williams (Greg Brady) was my Grandma’s favorite. I have a thank you note that he wrote her that says, ‘Thank you so much for giving the Brady’s a home.’”

Reporting by Carlene Stauff

