Back at it! Miley Cyrus performed “Old Town Road” with boyfriend Cody Simpson, father Billy Ray Cyrus and more family members one month after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The Hannah Montana alum, 27, posted a series of Instagram videos, in which she proudly showed off her singing skills alongside Simpson, 22, Billy Ray, 58, sister Noah Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus. The group shared their renditions of “Silent Night” and her father’s hit song with Lil Nas X.

“@happyhippiefdn holiday party @myfriendsplace was a success once again!” Miley wrote on Friday, December 13. “Always blown away by the young people I meet at MFP! There is always so much love and talent! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this special time of year with HH! #happyhippieholidays.”

The “Slide Away” singer had surgery on her vocal cords in November. She was reportedly on vocal rest for several weeks and ordered to not sing or talk.

One month earlier, the Grammy nominee underwent a tonsillitis procedure, at which time she revealed that she was on vocal rest.

Miley posted an Instagram Story photo of herself in the hospital in October as she battled throat inflammation. “Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend!” she wrote at the time. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s–t to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

The “Don’t Call Me Angel” songstress’ health scare came amid her budding romance with Simpson. The duo first sparked relationship speculation when they were spotted kissing in October. Miley confirmed that their friendship had become something more days later.

Simpson opened up to Us Weekly about their connection in October. “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more,” he explained. “It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

The Aussie told Us at the time that the Last Song star was “all right” and resting “in bed” after her hospitalization for tonsillitis.

Miley announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. The 29-year-old actor filed for divorce days later.

The Disney Channel alum ended her brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter in September.