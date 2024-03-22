Your account
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ Costar Matthew Modine Is Officiating Her Wedding

By
Millie Bobby Brown to Have Stranger Things Costar Matthew Modine Officiate Jake Bongiovi Wedding 10
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Millie Bobby Brown will have Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

Modine, 65, told Access Daily on Thursday, March 21, that he has “one of those licenses to get people married,” adding, “Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

Brown’s wedding wouldn’t be the first time he’s stepped up to the altar. “I’ve done it one time before during Covid in upstate New York,” he added. “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Modine, who has been married to his wife, Caridad Rivera, for 44 years, gushed that “it’s amazing when it works.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi New York Rangers

Brown, 20, has starred alongside Modine on the hit Netflix series since 2016. She plays Eleven, a young girl with telepathic abilities who was being examined by Dr. Brenner (Modine) at a lab in Hawkins, Indiana, before ultimately escaping. Eleven refers to the scientist as “Papa” throughout the series.

Millie Bobby Brown to Have Stranger Things Costar Matthew Modine Officiate Jake Bongiovi Wedding 11
Matthew Modine Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Brown and Bongiovi — the son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley — began dating in 2021 after connecting through social media. She announced their engagement via Instagram two years later.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned a black-and-white photo in April 2023, showing off a diamond ring on her left hand. (Her post referenced lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”)

Five months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Brown gave a more in-depth glimpse into how Bongiovi, 21, proposed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confessing that the underwater moment nearly went awry.

Millie Bobby Brown to Have Stranger Things Costar Matthew Modine Officiate Jake Bongiovi Wedding 2
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The couple went for an early morning dive at one of their favorite spots before Bongiovi popped the question. “So we go under, and we’re, like, many meters down,” Brown told host Jimmy Fallon last month. “And he gives me a shell, and I turn it over, and it’s a ring.”

After she said yes, Bongiovi tried to give her the ring. “As I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie,” she said.

Bongiovi was quick to save the day. “Jake threw himself, like, so deep, like, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears — literally your brain will explode,’” she teased, describing her fiancé’s “cinematic grab” for the jewelry.

“[He] opens [his hand] and he saved the ring,” she gushed. “It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

The Godzilla King of Monsters pointed out that her mom told Bongiovi not to propose underwater when he asked for her blessing, saying, “I know you’ll drop it.”

Luckily, the ring he initially proposed with was not the one that belonged to Brown’s mother, which she was given when the couple emerged from the water. “So when we got up on the boat he was like, ‘This is your mom’s ring and I got it from your parents,’” she recalled. “And it was very magical and his parents were there and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive.”

Millie Bobby Brown Style Evolution

Millie Bobby Brown
Hub Stranger Things

Stranger Things

