Patti-Stanger-Reveals-She-Has-Psychic-Powers

It turns out the Millionaire Matchmaker, Patti Stanger, has had some supernatural help pairing up people over the years. “I’m clairaudient,” she tells Us, meaning that she hears a psychic voice. “What I can do is read your vibration.”

Stanger, 57, first discovered her gift as a child. She was adopted and “didn’t feel like I belonged in the family,” she explains. “I would sense energy.” Later on, she learned that her biological grandmother “was a Cherokee and very into shamanism,” she says. The Millionaire’s Club founder then honed her gift early on in her career, when she worked for the late celebrity psychic Kenny Kingston.

Over the years, Stanger says she’s made quite a few accurate predictions, for example, that Christina El Moussa would wed Ant Anstead and that Lady Gaga would get engaged to her now ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

As far as her own romantic life, the former reality star says she’s on the prowl again after a year-long “dating detox.” And she sees herself going on quite a journey to find The One: “What I’m planning to do in the spring is go to London and live there for a month because I’m super attracted to British, Scottish and Irish men,” she says. “American men are slackers. They really are not commitment-oriented. They want to spread their seed. They jump from one flower to another, where the Brits are like, in it to win it.”

Before she hops across the pond, she’ll be taking her gift on the road in February, reading energies and giving relationship advice on the Patti Live tour.

With reporting by Marc Lupo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!