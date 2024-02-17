While Milo Ventimiglia has played a husband on TV before, he just became one in real-life for the first time — and marriage has been an easy adjustment..

“Is it weird saying ‘husband’ now, using that language?” The Talk guest cohost Justin Long asked Ventimiglia during a Friday, February 16, interview.

“Not at all!” Ventimiglia, 46, quickly replied. He added, “I think even before we actually got married, in my head, in just knowing her, she was always my wife.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October 2023 that Ventimiglia tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano.

As the audience began to swoon over the actor’s romantic reply, Ventimiglia continued gushing. “That was my thing. That was my take on it. It’s not a change,” he said. “[There’s] not a difference. Like, I never take my ring off. I’m just very, like, excited.”

Upon hearing Ventimiglia’s response, Long, 45, who is also newly married after saying “I do” to Kate Bosworth in May 2023, could relate.

However, Long shared that he was a little worried at first that he wasn’t going to like the feeling of wearing a ring because it wasn’t something he was used to. “I thought it’d be, like, stifling, and I wouldn’t be able to get it off,” Long confessed while pretending to tug at his ring.

Long then reassured everyone that thankfully his fear didn’t come to fruition, by adding that he actually “liked” wearing a ring — so he was ashamed when he misplaced his first wedding band. “I lost my ring. I lost it,” Long disclosed. “This is my second ring.”

Long was curious if Ventimiglia had ever lost or damaged his ring since he started wearing it, so he asked, “Is this [your] original?” while pointing at the actor’s hand.

“Yeah,” the Gilmore Girls alum replied. “Yeah, this is it.”

Long congratulated Ventimiglia on having the OG band. “Good for you!” the Goosebumps star said.

Ventimiglia and Mariano kept their wedding intimate and exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2022, but have always managed to keep their relationship under the radar.

While Ventimiglia hasn’t been very vocal about his love life over the years, he exclusively told Us in March 2017 playing family patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us made him think more about his future.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he said at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”