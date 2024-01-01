As we start a new year, we can’t help but think of all the tough losses in 2023 — including all of our fantasy boyfriends.

OK, yes, we knew we wouldn’t actually marry any of these celebrity crushes. We’re not completely delusional — but who doesn’t love a fantasy? Alas, our imaginary boyfriends found real happiness and got married in 2023. So as we toast to the New Year, join Us in pouring one out to say goodbye to our favorite bachelors (who may or may not continue to star in our dreams).

Chris Evans

Our hearts broke just a little when we heard Evans, 42, married Alba Baptista. We fully thought the Captain America actor, 42, was the millennial George Clooney. We weren’t supposed to have to deal with him ditching his bachelor status until he hit his 50s! However, he did mention in July 2022 that he was prioritizing finding love. We should’ve known he wouldn’t take as long as the rest of us to find The One. He started dating Baptista, 26, in 2021.

Cheers to Evans and Baptista, who tied the knot in September with a dual wedding ceremonies in his native Massachusetts and her native Portugal.

Milo Ventimiglia

This was another surprise wedding — though we do appreciate that Ventimiglia, 46, made sure Us Weekly was first to know about his wedding to Jarah Mariano in October. Still, having never publicly confirmed their relationship, fans had no idea that the This Is Us star was ready to tie the knot with Mariano. However, as fangirls who fell for him during his days playing Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, it does make us smile to know that the 39-year-old model’s maiden name is that of his iconic bad boy character.

Raise a glass to Ventimiglia and Mariano, who tied the knot earlier this year in a private wedding ceremony among family and close friends.

Jack Antonoff

If Evans is the mainstream heartthrob, Antonoff is the quirky crush. He’s cute, funny and writes music with Taylor Swift — so we shed a little tear when the 39-year-old tied the know with Margaret Qualley. To be fair, the Bleachers frontman gave Us plenty of time to adjust to the idea, with the Maid actress, 29, first posting her diamond engagement ring in May 2022. While he’ll never write lyrics about Us, we’re still excited to hear the songs Qualley will inspire.

Best wishes to Antonoff and Qualley, who tied the knot in July on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, bringing tons of stars (including Swift and Channing Tatum) to the Garden State.

Dylan Sprouse

Even our early 2000s Disney Channel crushes couldn’t avoid crushing our souls this year. Anyone who grew up watching The Suite Life of Zach and Cody had a preferred brother, so 2023 was rough for the Zach girls. (The Cody girls, meanwhile, know that Cole Sprouse is approaching the three-year mark with girlfriend Ari Fournier.) However, Dylan’s marriage wasn’t exactly shocking. After all, he has been open about his love for model Barbara Palvin for several years, and they announced their engagement earlier this year.

Dylan said “I do” to Palvin in her native Hungary in July, and we say “Egészségedre” (which means “cheers” in Hungarian) to them.