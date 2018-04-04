B.J. Novak’s sweet message to Mindy Kaling made fans wish the stars were still a couple. Kaling had a different reaction. She broke down in tears.

“When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave,” the 38-year-old tweeted last month, above a photo of a bus stop movie poster featuring Kaling as her Wrinkle in Time character. “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleinTime.”

The Mindy Project creator, 38, responded that she was “full crying.” And she’s still emotional. During a Wednesday, April 4, appearance on the Today show, the actress, who was promoting her new show, Champions, teared up when cohost Hoda Kotb mentioned the tweet.

“When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that,” Kaling revealed. “I was so moved by that. If you dream big, you can get whatever you want.”

Kaling and Novak, who dated while filming The Office, have remained close since their NBC series ended in May 2013. She brought him as her date to an Oscars party in March!

Meanwhile, Kaling doesn’t have much time for romance these days. The actress welcomed daughter, Katherine, in December 2017. (She has not shared the identity of the child’s father.)

Kaling admitted to Kotb during the first few weeks as a new mom she got “zero feedback except for crying” from her newborn.

“You start wondering, ‘Does she care about me besides that I’m a food source?’” said the first-time mom. “Then she started laughing recently! She’s incredibly easy to make laugh. I sing the Sound of Music for her and she’s cracking up.”

