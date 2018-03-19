Taking time to reflect. Minka Kelly is leaning on the support of her friends and followers after her beloved dog Chewy died on Sunday, March 18.

The 37-year-old Friday Night Lights alum added a series of sweet pictures honoring the love and devotion she shared with her furry sidekick to Instagram that same day. “My sweet angel baby girl. My Chewy,” she began the emotional caption. “I still can’t quite catch my breath. My heart is broken into a million pieces. Thank you for 13 years of true and unconditional love.”

She continued: “Thank you for growing with me as we ventured out into the world. We’ve lived all over the place and what a trooper you were. You made everywhere new and foreign feel like home. You were the first living thing I was responsible for and the first living thing who’s love I trusted. You’ve seen me through it all … You were my rock during the hard times and taught me humility during the good. What a divine gift and love you were. I hope you’re out there somewhere running through a forest chewing on sticks and chasing squirrels. I hope you’re with my momma. Give her all the kisses for me and make sure she knows how much we’ve missed her.”

“Thank you for choosing me to be your momma. I’d suffer this heartache a million times over to do it all again. I love you forever, my puppy,” she concluded.

After an outpouring of comments from fans, the Parenthood actress added another pic of herself snuggling the cockapoo. She wrote: “Thank you so much for all the love, everybody.” She went on to share a video of the pup set to Ella Fitzgerald’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” followed by a poem that her godmother sent to her. “I don’t remember who I was before Chewy, but I do know I’m a better person because of her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!