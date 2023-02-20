Anderson Comas is living his truth. The minor league baseball player publicly came out as gay via Instagram on Sunday, February 19.

The 23-year-old began his announcement — which he stated “may be my most personal thing I ever share” — with a disclaimer, writing in the post’s caption, “If you’re homophobic this post is may not for you or maybe yes so you can see we all matter and we all are the same.”

Revealing that he’s “proudly and happily part of the LGBTQ+ community,” the outfielder-turned-pitcher went on to note, “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters.”

Comas continued: “I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that say that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stop me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fighting for their dreams.”

He ended his message on an encouraging note, writing, “Please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

The Dominican Republic native began his career on The Chicago White Sox affiliate rookie league team in July 2016 and later joined the Great Falls Voyagers in June 2019. He returned to the White Sox system in May 2021, and again in April 2022 after briefly playing for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The Chicago White Sox outwardly supported Comas via the team’s official Twitter page. “We are all so proud of you, Anderson,” read a post on Sunday, complete with a heart and pride flag emoji.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The organization also shared a message from White Sox assistant general manager of player development, Chris Getz. “Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” the statement revealed. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable enough sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.”

Getz, 39, concluded: “We are all so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Comas follows in the footsteps of former minor league star David Denson, who made history as the league’s first openly gay player in 2015, as well as Solomon Bates, who opened up about his sexuality following his release from the San Francisco Giants in August 2022.

“I’m still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me,” Bates, 40, wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Still will strive to be one of the greatest to do it.”