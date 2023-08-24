There might be big changes on the horizon for the Minx magazine team. An Us Weekly exclusive clip from the next episode shows Doug (Jake Johnson) pulling out an engagement ring for Tina (Idara Victor).

In the scene from episode 6 of Minx season 2, Doug barges into Joyce’s (Ophelia Lovibond) office — his former work space — and starts mocking her work to create a scholarship at Vassar. Joyce gets on her high horse and starts talking about how she’s breaking barriers for the young women who follow in her footsteps when Doug pulls out a hammer to break into her wall.

Doug then explains he’s grabbing something he’d hidden behind the wall. “Please do not be a murder weapon,” Joyce says sarcastically.

“No, I put this here for safe keeping,” he says, pulling out a dusty little blue box.

“Oh my God, you’re proposing to Tina?” Joyce gasps.

Doug explains that the “timing is right” for a proposal. “I can’t go to Europe without that woman. There’s a time difference, and then the cost of international calls is through the roof,” he reasons.

Viewers know that Doug’s love for Tina is about much more than his fear of overpriced phone bills. No matter what publishing industry struggles they face, the love they have for each other doesn’t change. “How heavily do logistics feature in this proposal?” Joyce asks.

“Oh, don’t worry Joycie, this isn’t my first time around the marriage block,” Doug says. “It’s her mother’s big retirement thing, so I’m just gonna slide in there as we’re getting ready and I’m gonna tell her that, um … I’m just gonna tell her that she’s the first person I want to tell my news to, you know? Good or bad,” Doug shares. “And that my life does not make any sense without her and when I met her everything just kind of changed for me for the better. You know, something like that.”

Hearing her crass business partner be vulnerable clearly stirs some feelings in Joyce. “I think of you two as only existing at work, but you have this whole other life that is just beautiful,” she coos.

“Jeez, Prigger, I never took you for a sap,” Doug says with a chuckle.

Of course, now the question is will Tina accept Doug’s proposal?

The new episode of Minx drops at midnight on Friday, August 25 on the Starz app and streaming platforms. Those watching on linear TV can see the episode on Starz at 9 p.m. ET.