Miranda Kerr’s now-husband Evan Spiegel left a lasting first impression on the model, all thanks to his skin.

Kerr, 36, recalled in the Summer 2019 issue of NewBeauty: “I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute, but wow, his skin is flaky!’”

Fortunately for Spiegel, 28, the supermodel is also the CEO of beauty company KORA Organics, which has several products for dehydrated complexions. Kerr noted, “I was like, ‘Why don’t you try this,’ and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil. Ever since, he hasn’t stopped using it! He always says, ‘Oh, my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin.’ Now, he won’t go anywhere without it.”

The Australia native and the Snapchat cofounder tied the knot in Los Angeles in May 2017. The pair welcomed son Hart, now 12 months, in May 2018 and announced in March that they are expecting baby No. 2.

Kerr’s rep told Us Weekly at the time: “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2013. Bloom, 42, has also moved on and proposed to girlfriend Katy Perry in February.

Although the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the model are no longer together, Bloom told Elle U.K. in November 2017 that the pair “have a remarkable relationship.” He explained, “We coparent really well.”

Kerr told Us in October 2018 that she loves having a growing family. “Your heart expands [when you welcome more children],” she gushed. “You feel like your heart is already so full of love and gratitude with one, and then it just explodes even more.”

She added, “I absolutely love being a mom. It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done. I get tears in my eyes thinking about it.”

