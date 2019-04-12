Out on the town! Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, attended the opening night of Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild.

The country superstar, 35, and the New York City Police Department officer, 27, stopped by the Park Theater at Park MGM resort on Saturday, April 6, with fellow singer Gwen Sebastian and a male friend to check out the rock band’s first big performance on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lambert kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt and jeans with a red bandana around her neck, while McLoughlin sported a tan jacket over a pink tee and gray slacks.

The next night, the newlyweds headed to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena to attend the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, where the Nashville Star alum performed a medley of her hits. (Her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, were in the audience as well.)

Lambert and McLoughlin married in a low-key ceremony on January 26, but she did not announce the news for another three weeks.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she gushed on Instagram on February 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

The couple met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in NYC’s Times Square area, where the police officer was assigned at the time. Three days later, he welcomed a son named Landon with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!